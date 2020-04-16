The West Tigers have made a play to sign former Wallabies star Quade Cooper, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Tigers coach reportedly phoned Cooper’s manager about the possibility of a move and was encouraged by the conversation that a deal could get done.

Cooper is currently contracted in Japan with the Japanese team Kintetsu, but made it known to the public earlier in the week that it would be a dream to play in the NRL and earn a short-term contract.

With the Japanese league suspended and the NRL aiming to make a move to start the season up again in the coming weeks, Cooper’s current team is not against the idea of him signing to play in the NRL to maintain some match fitness.

It is believed that Maguire, the New Zealand national coach, has also made enquires about Sonny Bill Williams’ availability.