A new club has entered the race for Wests Tigers forward Stefano Utoikamanu as he nears a decision on his future beyond this season.

Set to make a decision on his future at the Wests Tigers on Wednesday, Utoikamanu was initially contracted at the club until the end of next season. However, due to specific clauses in his contract, he has been free to negotiate with rival clubs.

Those clauses stated the Tigers had to make the finals, or he had to play two State of Origin matches. The latter is now impossible, and the former is still mathematically possible.

While the Melbourne Storm seemed the frontrunners for his signature after he met with them twice, the Canterbury Bulldogs have now entered the hunt for his services as a late candidate, per The Daily Telegraph.

However, the Bulldogs have yet to table an offer for his services.

It is understood that the Dolphins have also shown an interest in him but are considered outsiders. The Canberra Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons are out of the race after previously being linked to him.

This means it is now a two-club race between the Bulldogs and Storm for his signature, as he is unlikely to remain at the Wests Tigers beyond this season, according to the publication.

Facing the New Zealand Warriors on Friday night, the prop has made 72 NRL appearances with 69 of them being at the Tigers, and he has also represented the NSW Blues and Samoa.

The news also comes after teammate Isaiah Papali'i was granted permission to join the Penrith Panthers at the start of next season, and John Bateman will undergo an immediate move overseas to play for the Warrington Wolves on a loan deal.

"He's got a really tight circle that he goes to, and I am his roommate, so I just kind of support him whatever decision he makes," Papali'i said.

"Kind of just wrap my arm around him as a friend rather than trying to give my advice on a lot of things."