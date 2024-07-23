Wests Tigers veteran John Bateman is reportedly set to undergo an immediate overseas venture to play for Warrington before returning to Australia to see out the remainder of his four-year deal at Concord.

According to News Corp, Bateman won't feature for the Tigers again this year and will instead suit up for Super League outfit Warrington, who are coached by ex-South Sydney player Sam Burgess, on a short-term loan deal.

The Englishman will be afforded the immediate departure to leave for his home nation ahead of the Tigers' run home, with the club's finals chances well and truly over.

After his campaign with Warrington, Bateman will return down under to continue his tenure with the Tigers, with whom he has two more seasons.

Bateman has not been named to face the Warriors this weekend and will miss the five following matches before the end of the home and away season.

The 30-year-old has played 12 games under Benji Marshall this year in what is his second season with the NSW club, having joined them ahead of the 2023 season.

Bateman returned to the NRL after two years with the Wigan Warriors following his departure from the Canberra Raiders.

Bateman has also held stints with Bradford and Wigan prior to his first voyage to the NRL.