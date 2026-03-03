The Parramatta Eels have confirmed their interest in the services of recently free-agent Mitch Barnett.

Barnett will leave the New Zealand Warriors at the end of the year, with the club releasing him from the remainder of his contract on compassionate grounds.

The NSW Blues representative will have multiple clubs circling, with Parramatta Eels the favourites for his signature.

As per the Daily Telegraph, Eels coach Jason Ryles has publicly come out and confirmed that the club will be looking to sign him next year.

"Yeah, (he's) certainly someone we would potentially look at," Ryles said.

"He's an Origin forward. I think that's an area of our roster that we can certainly improve or strengthen is probably a better word.

"I think us, like many clubs, will obviously be looking in that space."

Speculation has also been mounting that the Manly Sea Eagles and the Brisbane Broncos are looking to acquire the Australian representative's signature, with Manly desperately needing some power up front, while the Broncos will have a war chest to play with after Payne Haas's exit.

It would be a massive coup for the Eels, with Paulo winding down to the end of his career and off-contract, it would be a like-for-like replacement of the 20-time Samoan representative.

Despite Barnett's ACL injury keeping him sidelined until the early rounds of the season, his leadership and grunt he provides will be tremendous for the New Zealand Warriors, who are looking to go out with a bang before Barnett departs for Australia in 2027.