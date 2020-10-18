Canterbury look to have emerged as the frontrunners for Melbourne star Josh Addo-Carr as the Storm winger remains set on moving home to Sydney for 2021.

Despite being contracted for next season, Addo-Carr has pressed for a move north of the border while Melbourne plan to allow his release if they can find a suitable replacement in time.

Wests Tigers and South Sydney are both believed to be in the race for the ‘Foxx’, but it is understood that the Storm flyer isn’t keen on returning to his former club in Wests, while the Rabbitohs are relatively satisfied with their current outside back stocks.

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield, incoming Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett is pushing hard for Addo-Carr, with Canterbury now leading the race.

“I think he’s going to the Canterbury Bulldogs,” Rothfield told Big Sports Breakfast.

“Wayne Bennett’s on record for saying he’s well-off for wingers and outside backs and I don’t think he’s keen on the Wests Tigers.”

A deal won’t to be made in the coming days as Melbourne prepare for their Grand Final against Penrith on Sunday.

“I’ve decided not to even think about it until after the grand final,” Addo-Carr told The Daily Telegraph.

“My manager is doing all that. He’s told me to focus on footy and I’m only thinking about Sunday.”

Canterbury winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak could be a suitor to move to Melbourne to get a deal done for Add-Carr, with Melbourne playing hardball in negotiations so far.