Thomas Hazelton could link up with the St George Illawarra Dragons from the start of 2026 in the latest development over the in-demand prop.

The cult hero is off-contract at the Sharks at the end of this season, and is being chased by as many as seven clubs.

The Knights and Dolphins were believed to be the front runners for the prop's services, but per a News Corp report, it appears Hazelton could wind up at Cronulla's arch-rivals, the Dragons.

At 26 years of age, Hazelton has come into his own at NRL level over the last 24 months, finding the try-line with regularity, running the ball hard and tackling just as strongly.

A likely permanent fixture in Craig Fitzgibbon's side against a forward pack that will be among the best in the competition following the signing of Addin Fonua-Blake from the New Zealand Warriors, Hazelton's role will continue to evolve in 2025.

It's understood he has almost no chance of remaining at Cronulla in 2026 with big-money deals in place for Fonua-Blake (who himself snubbed the Dragons when released by the Warriors) and Nicho Hynes, as well as a slate of recent re-signings and more to come.

St George Illawarra making a big play for Hazelton comes as zero surprise.

They have chased multiple forwards in the last 12 months, starting with Fonua-Blake and then continuing through the likes of Corey Horsburgh, Stefano Utoikamanu, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and a bundle of others.

The joint-venture eventually managed to land the signing of Emre Guler from the Canberra Raiders for 2025, but Shane Flanagan isn't finished yet, particularly with the likely departure of Francis Molo looming over the club.

He has requested a release, and while it is yet to be granted, there is a strong feeling in rugby league circles that he has played his last game for the Dragons.

The Dragons are short on props and middle third forwards, and while they have several rookies coming through the system including Loko Pasifiki Tonga, it's clear if they are going to compete, signings from outside the four walls in Wollgongong are a priority.