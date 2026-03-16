New Zealand Warriors halfback Tanah Boyd has stamped his authority as the best player in the game over the opening fortnight of the season, claiming the early lead in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP.\n\nAfter claiming maximum votes in Round 1, Boyd backed it up in Round 2 by playing a starring role in the Warriors' home win over the Canberra Raiders, with Andrew Webster's side getting off to a flying start despite not having Luke Metcalf available.\n\nRound 2 saw an even mix of unanimous man of the match performances and split decisions.\n\nJonah Pezet for the Eels, Jarome Luai for the Tigers, Sua Fa'alogo for the Storm and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow for the Dolphins were the easy decisions for our four-person judging panel.\n\nIn the other games, Boyd, Leka Halasima, Naufahu Whyte, James Tedesco, David Fifita, Dylan Edwards, Blaize Talagi, Nathan Cleary, Bradman Best and Sandon Smith were all rated as best on ground by at least one judge.\n\nThe big scores for Dylan Edwards and Harry Grant mean they round out the top three at the end of a fortnight, while Sua Fa'alogo's perfect 20 has him knocking on the door.\n\nAs a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.\n\nHere are the Round 2 votes.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396305"]\n\n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nJonah Pezet\nJonah Pezet\nJonah Pezet\nJonah Pezet\n\n\n4\nReece Walsh\nIsaiah Iongi\nIsaiah Iongi\nReece Walsh\n\n\n3\nIsaiah Iongi\nReece Walsh\nReece Walsh\nKelma Tuilagi\n\n\n2\nKelma Tuilagi\nKelma Tuilagi\nKelma Tuilagi\nIsaiah Iongi\n\n\n1\nPatrick Carrigan\nPayne Haas\nPayne Haas\nPayne Haas\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396306"]\n\n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nLeka Halasima\nTanah Boyd\nTanah Boyd\nTanah Boyd\n\n\n4\nErin Clark\nRoger Tuivasa-Sheck\nLeka Halasima\nLeka Halasima\n\n\n3\nJackson Ford\nJackson Ford\nErin Clark\nJackson Ford\n\n\n2\nTanah Boyd\nLeka Halasima\nRoger Tuivasa-Sheck\nErin Clark\n\n\n1\nSimi Sasagi\nErin Clark\nJackson Ford\nRoger Tuivasa-Sheck\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396307"]\n\n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nDavid Fifita\nNaufahu Whyte\nNaufahu Whyte\nJames Tedesco\n\n\n4\nNaufahu Whyte\nJames Tedesco\nDavid Fifita\nDaly Cherry-Evans\n\n\n3\nDaniel Tupou\nDavid Fifita\nJames Tedesco\nNaufahu Whyte\n\n\n2\nKeaon Koloamatangi\nDaly Cherry-Evans\nKeaon Koloamatangi\nDavid Fifita\n\n\n1\nJames Tedesco\nKeaon Koloamatangi\nLindsay Collins\nLatrell Mitchell\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396308"]\n\n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nJarome Luai\nJarome Luai\nJarome Luai\nJarome Luai\n\n\n4\nKai Pearce-Paul\nLuke Laulilii\nKai Pearce-Paul\nKai Pearce-Paul\n\n\n3\nJeral Skelton\nJeral Skelton\nSamuela Fainu\nLuke Laulilii\n\n\n2\nSamuela Fainu\nKai Pearce-Paul\nJeral Skelton\nSamuela Fainu\n\n\n1\nLuke Laulilii\nSamuela Fainu\nLuke Laulilii\nJeral Skelton\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396309"]\n\n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nSua Fa'alogo\nSua Fa'alogo\nSua Fa'alogo\nSua Fa'alogo\n\n\n4\nStefano Utoikamanu\nStefano Utoikamanu\nHarry Grant\nHarry Grant\n\n\n3\nWill Warbrick\nHarry Grant\nWill Warbrick\nStefano Utoikamanu\n\n\n2\nHarry Grant\nJaydn Su'A\nDaniel Atkinson\nToby Couchman\n\n\n1\nAtivalu Lisati\nClinton Gutherson\nStefano Utoikamanu\nClinton Gutherson\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396310"]\n\n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nBlaize Talagi\nDylan Edwards\nNathan Cleary\nDylan Edwards\n\n\n4\nBrian To'o\nNathan Cleary\nBlaize Talagi\nNathan Cleary\n\n\n3\nNathan Cleary\nBlaize Talagi\nBrian To'o\nBrian To'o\n\n\n2\nDylan Edwards\nBrian To'o\nDylan Edwards\nThomas Jenkins\n\n\n1\nThomas Jenkins\nThomas Jenkins\nThomas Jenkins\nWilliam Kennedy\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396311"]\n\n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nBradman Best\nBradman Best\nSandon Smith\nSandon Smith\n\n\n4\nDominic Young\nSandon Smith\nBradman Best\nTrey Mooney\n\n\n3\nFletcher Hunt\nDominic Young\nDominic Young\nDominic Young\n\n\n2\nSandon Smith\nDylan Lucas\nTom Trbojevic\nDylan Brown\n\n\n1\nDylan Brown\nDane Gagai\nDylan Brown\nDylan Lucas\n\n\n\n \n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396312"]\n\n\n\n \nMatt Clements\nScott Pryde\nDan Nichols\nLeo Twemlow\n\n\n5\nHamiso Tabuai-Fidow\nHamiso Tabuai-Fidow\nHamiso Tabuai-Fidow\nHamiso Tabuai-Fidow\n\n\n4\nKulikefu Finefeuiaki\nKeano Kini\nKulikefu Finefeuiaki\nKulikefu Finefeuiaki\n\n\n3\nHerbie Farnworth\nKulikefu Finefeuiaki\nKeano Kini\nKodi Nikorima\n\n\n2\nKeano Kini\nHerbie Farnworth\nJake Averillo\nHerbie Farnworth\n\n\n1\nTom Gilbert\nSiale Faeamani\nPhillip Sami\nKeano Kini\n\n\n\nTop ten\n\n\n\nRANK\n \nPLAYER\nLAST ROUND\nTOTAL\n\n\n\n\n1\n\nTanah\nBoyd\n17\n37\n\n\n2\n\nDylan\nEdwards\n14\n33\n\n\n3\n\nHarry\nGrant\n13\n32\n\n\n4\n\nSua\nFa'alogo\n20\n30\n\n\n5\n\nStefano\nUtoikamanu\n12\n26\n\n\n6\n\nKeaon\nKoloamatangi\n5\n22\n\n\n6\n\nRoger\nTuivasa-Sheck\n7\n22\n\n\n6\n\nDominic\nYoung\n13\n22\n\n\n9\n\nThomas\nJenkins\n5\n21\n\n\n10\n\nJarome\nLuai\n20\n20\n\n\n10\n\nJonah\nPezet\n20\n20\n\n\n10\n\nKalyn\nPonga\n0\n20\n\n\n10\n\nHamiso\nTabuai-Fidow\n20\n20\n\n\n10\n\nBraydon\nTrindall\n0\n20\n\n\n\nClick here to view the full leaderboard.