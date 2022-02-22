The best Super League talents have been told to prime themselves for a solid World Cup campaign if they hold hopes of earning an NRL call-up.

As reported by News Corp, a myriad of factors such as a thinning Australian talent pool and salary cap constraints have led NRL scouts to source players from further afield, so those in the Northern Hemisphere are priming themselves for the showpiece event in October.

With The Dolphins set to enter the expanding NRL competition in 2023, the existing 16-clubs on Australian shores have consigned themselves to the fact that the pool of players under their noses has become stretched once more.

And with a desire to find cheaper options, it has already been reported that several clubs will send recruiters to the World Cup at the cessation of the 2022 season.

“A lot of clubs will use the World Cup as a smorgasbord,” an anonymous recruiter told News Corp.

“I’ve spoken to some agents over there and this is all they want to talk about – having a look at their players at the World Cup.

“There will be a real push from the agents over there, they want you watching the World Cup, I’m telling you. I’d be shocked if a fair bit of stuff doesn’t come out of the World Cup. If the Dolphins can’t get the players, they’ll go to England.”

In a sign that those within the Super League are aware of the opportunity, many have inked short-term deals with their respective clubs.

Yet, while these same English sides are said to understand their stocks will be pilfered in the near future, the prospect of landing large transfer fees will soften the blow somewhat.

According to said report, the players that have already come under NRL club's microscopes include Harry Newman from Leeds, Will Pryce of Huddersfield, Hull FC's Jake Connor at St Helens trio Alex Walmsley, Morgan Knowles and Regan Grace.

Shaun Wane's English XIII are set to commence their World Cup campaign on Saturday, October 15 against Samoa at St James' Park - home of English Premier League club Newcastle.

Australia's schedule will begin when they face Fiji at Headingley on the same date.