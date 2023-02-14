St Helens and English star fullback and five-eighth Jack Welsby could be the next player to make the switch halfway around the world to try his hand at the NRL.

Welsby is currently in Australia with St Helens as the side prepare to contest the World Club Challenge against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday evening at the foot of the mountains.

Despite being just 21 years of age, Welsby has already played 84 games for St Helens in the English Super League, where he has played a mix of positions, although spent the back half of the 2022 campaign at five-eighth, having played fullback during the first half of the year.

An electric ball-runner with a strong vision for the game, the Wigan-born star made his debut for England at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, playing four games - one from the bench, one at centre, and then both of the nation's knockout matches at five-eighth where he continued to impress.

He started at fullback for St Helens last week against the Dragons in Week 1 of the NRL's pre-season challenges, and his continued strong performances have reportedly seen NRL talent scouts and coaching staff sit up and take notice, according to Wide World of Sports.

Already a three-time English Super League champion, Welsby has played key roles in all three of the deciders under Kristian Woolf, who has also departed St Helens at the end of the 2022 season to take up an assistant coaching role at the Dolphins under Wayne Bennett - a club he will take over head coaching duties for in 2025 following the end of Bennett's deal.

It's understood that Welsby could command an enormous transfer fee for his services should he make the switch to England, with such fees not counted in the NRL salary cap.

Clubs in Australia could be wary though. While plenty of forwards have become household names in Australia - the likes of Sam Burgess and James Graham headline the list - backs have often struggled to break through the glass ceiling of exceeding expectations in the NRL.

There is also the small matter of a long-term contract - Welsby re-signed with St Helens in the middle of 2022 on a deal which will keep him at St Helens until at least the end of 2025, which will only drive up the value of any transfer fee to be paid.

St Helens clash with the Panthers in the World Club Challenge on Saturday night, with kick-off set for 6:50pm (AEDT) following a decision by the NRL to delay all Saturday trials due to heat in Sydney and regional New South Wales.