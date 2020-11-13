Suncorp Stadium will be at full capacity for next Wednesday night’s State of Origin decider.

In what will now sway more momentum in the Maroons’ favour, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday that stadium capacity would increase from 75 per cent to 100 per cent from Tuesday night.

“The increase in seated capacity (for open air stadiums) will go from 75 to 100 per cent. This means the cauldron (Suncorp) can be filled to 100 per cent capacity for State of Origin next Wednesday night,” Palaszczuk said on Friday.

Previously, only about 39,000 people would have been allowed to attend Game III, but that figure has been bumped up to 50,000.

The Blues won last Wednesday night’s Game II over the Maroons 34-10 at ANZ Stadium to even up the series 1-1.

Game III will be held next Wednesday night at Brisbane’s Suncorp at 8.10pm AEST to determine the winner of the series.