The Melbourne Storm are looking to shop one of their players to any Super League clubs willing to take him.

Love Rugby League has reported that front-rower Lazarus Vaalepu is available for the 2027 season and beyond.

He is currently contracted to the NRL club until the end of 2027.

Salary cap management needs, and the desire to reshuffle their forward pack, would most likely be reasons the Storm are trying to offload the forward off their books.

He was also offered to the Parramatta Eels when the Storm were trying to land Zac Lomax, reported by The Sydney Morning Herald in March this year.

The 6'3, 119-kilogram forward offers size and a solid running game.

Vaalepu was part of the 2024 Grand Final side that lost to the Penrith Panthers, playing a role off the bench.

Since then, he has mainly featured in the NSW Cup, playing for the Melbourne Storm's side.

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Although the Storm are at the bottom of the ladder in the NSW Cup, Vaalepu is averaging 100 running metres and 22.8 tackles made per game, while playing 45 minutes per game in his 10 appearances.

He played four first-grade games for the Storm in 2025 and has not featured in their side this season.

If the Samoan representative were to join the Super League, he would be moving overseas with the likes of Damien Cook and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, as well as others.

No offers have been made for the forward, but clubs have heard he is available, per Love Rugby League.