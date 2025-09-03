The South Sydney Rabbitohs will reportedly retain the services of Jayden Sullivan into 2026.

Sullivan joined the Maroubra-based outfit for 2025 on a one-year loan from the Wests Tigers where he is contracted through to the end of 2027.

He was due to return to Concord at the end of the current season. However, the Tigers made it clear at the time they loaned him that they would be willing to let him leave.

Sullivan, once rated as one of the best young halves in the game, had joined the Tigers on a rich deal after failing to break through at his junior club, the St George Illawarra Dragons.

His struggles continued at the Tigers before he put together a career-best year in 2025 at the Rabbitohs, playing 13 games. The back-end of his season, just as he found form, was heavily interrupted by injury.

The Rabbitohs and Tigers have been in negotiations over Sullivan's future in recent times, and The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting that the two clubs - and Sullivan - have come to an agreement that will see the half and hooker remain at the Rabbitohs for the next two years.

It's understood that the Tigers will still pay some of his contract, and Sullivan himself will take a six-figure pay cut, amounting to approximately $100,000 per year, to remain at his current side.

The deal will see Sullivan remain with the Rabbitohs until at least the end of 2027, but it raises questions about squad balance at South Sydney.

The Rabbitohs confirmed on Wednesday morning that Cody Walker has re-signed for another season, meaning he, along with Sullivan, Jamie Humphreys, Ashton Ward, and the incoming Jonah Glover, are all signed. Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs are yet to facilitate a release for the contracted Lewis Dodd.

Humphreys and Walker, when fit, are expected to be the first-choice halves combination at South Sydney, while Walker could retire at the end of 2026, opening up the number six jumper afterwards.