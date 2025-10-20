The RFL have confirmed golden point will not be used in either of the first two Tests during the 2025 Ashes series, while also confirming Liam Moore and Grant Atkins will officiate the matches respectively.

The stunning golden point call means the deciding extra minutes will only be used if it is needed to split the teams in the final match of the series, and creates a scenario where the Ashes could be shared.

Should one of the first two Tests be drawn, and the teams win one of the other matches a piece, then without a draw in the third Test, the series would be split one all.

Should the first two Tests both be played to a result, and the third Test at Headingley on November 8 be drawn, then the series will see golden point used to split the sides.

The eyebrow raising call comes as the RFL also confirmed Moore - the controversial referee in charge of the 2024 World Club Challenge - will take charge of the first Test, with Jack Smith to provide video assistance.

Australian referee Grant Atkins, who took charge of the NRL's premiership decider in 2025 between the Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos, will then arrive in the United Kingdom to control the second Test.

A decision on who will referee the third Test will then be made after a review of the performance in the first two matches by the two sides.

It's unclear if both Atkins and Moore could be involved in the third Test with one providing video assistance to the other, but that information is unlikely to be available until after the second Test.

The RFL have also confirmed the entire match officiating team for the first Test of the 2025 Ashes series - the first to be played in over two decades.

First Ashes Test - match official appointments

Referee – Liam Moore

Touch Judges – Mark Craven and Richard Thompson

Video Referee – Jack Smith

Reserve Referee – Chris Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge – Neil Horton

Kick-off is set for Sunday morning at 12:30am (AEDT) - that's 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon local time at Wembley Stadium in London.