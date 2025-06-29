Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater has confirmed his team for the State of Origin decider, making several enormous calls.

He was forced into a change in the back five, with Kalyn Ponga missing out through injury.

The change will raise eyebrows, though, with Reece Walsh only being named 18th man, and a debut instead being handed to Broncos centre Gehamat Shibasaki.

That will see Valentine Holmes on the wing, and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who did a superb job at fullback against a 12-man Blues during Game 1 of last year's series following Walsh's knockout, move into the number one jumper.

The other major call for the Maroons is the recall of Josh Papalii, who takes the spot of Moeaki Fotuaika.

An Origin veteran, Papalii had retired from representative rugby league and has been playing a reduced role with the Raiders, but will now take his experience into Origin 3, where Queensland are looking to regain the shield.

He will start the game in a direct swap for Fotuaika, who has lost his spot after sub-standard performances so far this series.

The Maroons are otherwise unchanged for the decider, with Trent Loiero to again start at lock, leaving Patrick Carrigan on the bench, while Tom Dearden retains the halfback jersey.

As mentioned, Reece Walsh is 18th man, with J'maine Hopgood and Josh Kerr the other members of the extended squad.

Game 3 will be played on Wednesday, July 9 at Sydney's Accor Stadium, with kick-off set for 8:05 pm (AEST).

Queensland's team for State of Origin Game 3

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

2. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

3. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

4. Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos)

5. Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons)

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm – Captain)

7. Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

8. Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

11. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

12. Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors)

13. Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm)

Interchange

14. Kurt Mann (Canterbury Bulldogs)

15. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

16. Pat Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

17. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

Reserves

18. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

19. J'maine Hopgood (Parramatta Eels)

20. Josh Kerr (The Dolphins)