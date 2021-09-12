Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr's passionate support for his Storm teammates in Friday's win over Manly has cost him his duties as ball boy.

Currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Storm flyer was appointed as a ball boy for the qualifying final, with his newfound passion only lasting 40 minutes.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Addo-Carr was given the tap on the shoulder at half-time for being a little too "exuberant".

The Blues star was forced to rejoin his teammates on the players' bench for the second half of the match.

“Everyone was complaining bra that I got too loud so they pulled the pin on me,” Addo-Carr told News Corp.

“I watched the rest of the game from the bench with the rest of the team.

“I was just trying to gee the boys up and it got pretty ­exciting whenever we scored.

“I couldn’t contain myself. I just couldn’t.

Embed from Getty Images

“I actually had the biggest headache at halftime from all the yelling, although I was pretty upset to get punted.”

NRL head of football Graham Annesley explained that the ground manager at Sunshine Coast Stadium was alerted to Addo-Carr's antics, having to relieve the Kangaroos representative of his duties.

“Josh has a very exuberant personality, which is one of his great assets as a person and a player,” Annesley said.

“Unfortunately, it’s not necessarily one of the traits we look for in ballboys.

Embed from Getty Images

“After getting a little too ­excited in the first half, the ground manager felt it was probably better if Josh relinquished the role for the second half so he could continue supporting his teammates without interfering with his ball boy duties.”

NRL players have taken the lead on ball boy duties for the 2021 finals series due to Queensland Government directions restricting gameday officials and fans from the role.

Despite Addo-Carr's short-lived career as a ball boy, the Storm were able to cruise to a 40-12 victory over the Sea Eagles in his absence.

Melbourne will have a week's break before facing the winner of Penrith and Parramatta/Newcastle, with Addo-Carr tipped to return for the preliminary final.

The loss will now see Manly clash with the Roosters next week, with the Chooks edging home over the Titans in a thrilling one-point win.