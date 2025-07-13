Melbourne Storm rugby convert Will Warbrick is finally approaching a return from concussion.\r\n\r\nThe ex-Rugby Sevens Olympian was last seen on an NRL field way back in Round 4 against the St George Illawarra Dragons when he suffered a concussion.\r\n\r\nHe has approached a return numerous times since then, but has had countless setbacks, unable to shake concussion symptoms and clear all the steps required under NRL policy to return to play.\r\n\r\nNews Corp are now reporting that the New Zealander could return to ease the strain on Melbourne's backline injury problems within the next couple of weeks.\r\n\r\nIt's understood Warbrick is finally on the improve past any point he has reached since the Round 4 incident.\r\n\r\nMelbourne have publicly confirmed they will be cautious with Warbrick's return given the long-lasting and ongoing symptoms of the head knock.\r\n\r\nThe NRL's casualty ward currently has him slated for a Round 22 return, although it's unclear exactly how likely that is given his original return date was set down for Round 6.\r\n\r\nHis return will be a major boost for Melbourne though, with the club also missing backline players Ryan Papenhuyzen, Sua Fa'alogo and Marion Seve, as well as Dean Ieremia, who has missed the entirety of 2025 with an ACL injury picked up in the pre-season.\r\n\r\nThe club have had other injuries throughout the course of the campaign, with another rugby convert in Moses Leo only recently returning from injury, Jack Howarth having two stints on the sideline throughout the year, and Nick Meaney having also missed time.\r\n\r\nDespite that, the Victorian club still sit inside the NRL's top four and are primed to chase yet another deep run through September.