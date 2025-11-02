2020 Clive Churchill medallist and Melbourne Storm superstar, Ryan Papenhuyzen, is officially not on an NRL roster.\n\nWhile his move is set to have implications for both himself and the league as a whole, perhaps the most impacted party of the entire debacle is the Storm, who have now freed a mountain of cash in the wake of Papenhuyzen's departure.\n\nWith close to $1 million off the club's books heading into 2026, the Storm have just found themselves in one of the best situations in the entire NRL, with momentum building off the back of two consecutive Grand Final appearances.\n\nFollowing the departure of a star fullback comes the dilemma of who will fill the No. 1 jersey.\n\nLuckily for the Storm, they have no such dilemma.\n\nSua Fa'alogo, one of the brightest young stars in the country, slots straight into the fullback spot for the Storm, with very little competition for his role.\n\n[caption id="attachment_212329" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 06: Sualauvi Faalogo of the Storm runs with the ball during the round 18 NRL match between Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm at Leichhardt Oval, on July 06, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Scott Gardiner\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nThe young gun is so talented, there was a time when the Storm were considering granting him the role ahead of Papenhuyzen, despite being five years his junior.\n\nWith the Samoan talent locked in at the Storm until the end of 2028 and Nick Meaney proving to be a reliable backup, the club has very little to worry about in regards to replacing Papenhuyzen.\n\nHis hefty salary is also a welcome absence in the Storm's cap, with the club eyeing a potential big fish to welcome into the club ranks.\n\nOr potentially, welcome back.\n\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui, Gold Coast Titans skipper and former Storm forward, has admitted he will be testing the market, despite being in the midst of a monster contract with his current club.\n\n[caption id="attachment_127611" align="alignnone" width="2560"] TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 23: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui of the Titans runs the ball during the round seven NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at Qld Country Bank Stadium, on April 23, 2022, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nWhile he was already linked with a return to the Storm before Papenhuyzen's departure, many believed the QLD Maroons star would need to take a hefty pay cut to do so.\n\nHowever, that argument has since become moot, with a mountain of cash freed up for the Storm, and that's without mentioning the money saved after releasing Nelson Asofa-Solomona.\n\nIf Fa'asuamaleaui does make his way back to the Storm, it could be argued that the club has replaced their fullback with a youngster of equal, if not potentially more, talent, as well as bringing in the most impactful forward in the NRL not named Payne Haas.\n\nPapenhuyzen and fellow Storm teammate Jonah Pezet's departures have also ensured the commitment of Cameron Munster, who will not seek a release despite reports indicating interest in the Perth Bears.\n\nWhile many fans on social media have celebrated the "downfall of the Melbourne Storm," haters must be warned not to jump the gun too quickly.\n\nBecause with a treasure trove of cash, a star replacement at fullback, and back-to-back Grand Final appearances, we may be seeing yet another Storm dynasty in the making.\nMelbourne Storm's potential lineup in 2027\n\nSua Fa'alogo\nWill Warbrick\nJack Howarth\nNick Meaney\nXavier Coates\nCameron Munster\nJahrome Hughes\nStefano Utoikamanu\nHarry Grant\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui*\nShawn Blore\nEliesa Katoa\nTrent Loiero\nTyran Wishart\nJosh King\nJoe Chan\nAlec Macdonald