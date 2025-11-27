It's no secret that the Perth Bears haven't been able to land the marquee signing they'd hoped for heading into NRL free agency.

While a handful of stars linked with the NRL's newest franchise have opted to remain with their current clubs instead, a few stragglers could still salvage the Bears' recruitment hopes ahead of their inaugural season in 2027.

Melbourne Storm utility Tyran Wishart is one of those still on the market, and is set to tour Perth next week as he becomes the latest NRL player linked to a big-money offer from the Bears.

Off-contract at the end of next season, Wishart has been earmarked as a signature signing for the expansion hopefuls as they look to piece together their roster ahead of a planned 2027 NRL debut.

According to Sport Confidential, Wishart will travel west next week to tour the Bears' facilities and meet with key figures as the club ramps up recruitment efforts.

The 26-year-old has become one of Craig Bellamy's most trusted depth players, covering multiple positions in the halves and at hooker, and would bring valuable versatility and NRL experience to a new franchise.

The Bears' pursuit of Wishart follows their push to secure established first-graders as part of a strategic recruitment drive designed to balance star power with reliability ahead of their entry into the competition.