Josh Addo-Carr may have given his biggest hint yet of a move to Belmore after footage emerged of the Storm star saying “I’d be at the Dogs next year” with a fan, per The Daily Telegraph.

The Melbourne flyer met with Canterbury this week as he eyes a return home to Sydney, with any deal likely to see the ‘Foxx’ move north after playing with the Storm in 2021.

The Tigers and Rabbitohs have also shown interest in the 25-year-old, but the Bulldogs are believed to be in the front seat for the NSW star.

Addo-Carr back-flipped on a move home for 2021 and will likely play out next season with the Storm in a premiership defense before seeking a move to Sydney.

*Footage is NSFW and contains obscene language.