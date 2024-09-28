The Melbourne Storm have advanced to the 2024 NRL Grand Final after an impressive performance against the Sydney Roosters on Friday night.

With a dominant and consistent display throughout the season, the Storm have solidified their status as the team to beat and are the deserving minor premiers.

A standout player this season has been Jahrome Hughes, who has consistently stepped up in nearly every game, making big plays and delivering when the team needs it most.

Hughes scored an impressive hat-trick in Friday's final, effectively shredding the Roosters' defence apart.

Coach Craig Bellamy praised his halfback for his efforts throughout the year, emphasising his versatile playing abilities.

“It's just a sign of what he's been doing all year; he always comes up with the game we need from him,” Bellamy said.

“Sometimes it might be a strong kicking game, a running game, or organising and passing, but he seems to be able to pick what the team needs and he can just come up with that.

“He's very versatile in his position; while his running game is probably his strongest asset, he knows how to adapt and get the job done.”

The Storm's spine has developed over the years, proving to be a dangerous combination for opposing teams. Against the Roosters, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Hughes, and Harry Grant all combined to create significant moments throughout the match.

“The longer our spines play together they know what each other's going to do in certain situations,” Bellamy commented on the combination.

The Dally M favourite, Hughes left the field with five minutes to go due to neck soreness, while captain Harry Grant also exited with a calf issue, and Nick Meaney suffered a cork above the knee.

“Really have to give Hughsey and Harry a wrap. They were struggling at halftime, and while we had a decent lead, it was way too early to pack up the tent,” Bellamy said.

“These two guys basically played out the game, which just goes to show what good players they are. They're tough bastards to be able to perform like they did in the second half today.”

“It shows they genuinely care about what the team needs and are willing to put themselves on the line.”

Hughes, Grant, and Meaney have declared they will be fit for the Grand Final despite carrying minor injuries.