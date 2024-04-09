I know it's early. I admit to being prone to hyperbole, but 2024 is shaping up as an all-time season.

There seems to be stories emerging every day. Multiple stories in fact.

This weekend we saw milestones, a send-off, a host of suspensions, and an all-time horror half of football.

With the rankings now having largely settled in, where did your team land after Round 5 round of NRL action?:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 3)

I have zero hesitation as naming the Storm as the top team in the competition right now. None. You can mount an argument, but you'd be wrong.

Cameron Munster was very good on return. Jahrome Hughes was absolutely flawless on the night. Munster's presence allows Hughes to be a different player.

The Storm are literally never out of the game. They keep on winning from spots they probably shouldn't. May the rugby league gods help us all.

2. North Queensland Cowboys (2)

The Cowboys bounced back from a terrible week last week to return to the winner's circle, in style!

There were times they looked as though they may be drawn into a scrap with the Titans, which is ultimately why they aren't number one here, but overall were very good,

Kyle Feldt sits alone as the Cowboys all-time leading try scorer. Scott Drinkwater and Reece Robinson were absolutely magnificent!

3. Penrith Panthers (1)

Don't let a few vocal fans fool you, the Panthers weren't victims of a refereeing conspiracy on Saturday. They were outplayed.

Do not get me wrong, that was an all-time shocking decision but the Panthers are missing so many troops that they just couldn't go with their hosts.

With a bye this weekend allowing an extra week for the likes of Nathan Cleary to return, they'll be back atop these rankings before too long.

4. New Zealand Warriors (4)

I absolutely love this Warriors side. They are good. Great even! As a Sharks fan, I am very happy that we played them early.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was an absolute monster upon his return. I called for RTS to stay at fullback but my word, there is no wrong answer here.

Shaun Johnson is playing a wonderful brand of footy. Wayde Egan and the returning Te Maire Martin were both also brilliant.

5. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The Sharks enjoyed a week off to enjoy their big win against Canberra last Sunday evening.

With a host of players returning in the next or two, the Sharks have set themselves up for a run.

It would be the most Shark thing ever to lose to a hapless Souths side on Saturday night.

6. The Dolphins (7)

The Dolphins are back atop the NRL ladder. Rightfully so as they are flying.

Jeremy Marshall-King was instrumental in bringing down his brothers Tigers side. Young Isaiya Katoa is leading the way for his side in a way that is years beyond his experience.

Unfortunately, they lost Herbie Farnworth for the Broncos derby this Friday night but that game remains the one I have circled.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

This Manly side is as rocks or diamonds as I've ever seen. Last week they lost to the Dragons. This week the beat the Panthers.

Cherry-Evans celebrated a milestone game with a series of milestone moments. Tom Trbojevic bounced back from a horror game last week to produce a Tommy Turbo performance for the ages.

We may finally learn what this Manly side are about as they travel to play the Warriors this weekend.

8. Canberra Raiders (9)

The Raiders must have endured a horror week at training as they came out to prove a point on Sunday night. Point proven!

The Green Machine ran riot on the Eels with Matt Timoko, Ethan Strange and James Schiller lighting up the capital.

Another Sunday night game awaits. Given they host the Titans, I'm expecting a similar win for the Raiders.

9. Brisbane Broncos (10)

The Broncos have moved up despite a loss. I hate doing this but honestly I think more now of the Broncs than I did heading in.

They went with the red hot Storm to the literal final siren. This despite no Haas or Walsh and despite losing Adam Reynolds at halftime.

Ezra Mam had his best game of the season. They just refused to go away. They won plenty of admirers in a situation where they probably should have lost by 20.

10. Sydney Roosters (6)

I honestly don't know what I'm going to type here, so let's see where it goes.

Do not let a late Bulldog fade out fool you. The Roosters were all time horrible on Friday evening. The injury toll was horrible and absolutely did not help.

Dom Young's shocking shot was as a clear a send off as you will ever see. I cannot believe Trent Robinson argued the case.

11. Newcastle Knights (14)

The Knights are back in the winners circle and Kalyn Ponga is back atop the Dally M medal standing. These are no coincidence.

Newcastle fans deserve a round of applause for putting up with horror conditions. Conditions their side handled far better than the Dragons.

They have a brilliant opportunity, at home, against a well under-manned Roosters side this Thursday evening.

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (16)

Wow! For 40 minutes it looked as though the Dogs were on track to set a record score. The less said about the second half though, the better.

On the positive, Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau were damaging! Best two players on the park, by a wide margin. Great signs.

Blake Taaffe being knocked out really ruined their momentum. What a first half from the Dogs.

13. Wests Tigers (11)

If I'm a Tigers fan I'm not taking too many negatives from Saturday evening. Ok the win streak ended but this was always going to be an up and down season.

What was glaring is how badly the Tigers missed Lachlan Galvin. Being that we are referencing a kid with three NRL games to his name is worrying.

Solomona Faataape crossed for a double which should excited Tigers fans. I feel they're headed in the right direction despite the loss.

14. Parramatta Eels (12)

Oh dear! I know Mitch Moses it out but what the Eels have produced over the past few weeks, is well below par.

The fact Dylan Brown received a Dally M vote shows exactly why the award needs to be retired right away. There wasn't an Eel in the top 10 players on the field.

The Cowboys aren't the team you'd want to see visiting this weekend if you're wearing Parra colours.

15. St George Illawarra Dragons (13)

Never thought I'd type these words but I feel bad putting the Dragons so low. They've been good, in patches.

That said, this past Friday night, well let's just say they didn't handle the conditions overly well. Truthfully I can't really hold that against them.

Zac Lomax is playing well enough on the wing to warrant Origin talk. What a shame he is leaving the club in a few months time.

16. South Sydney Rabbitohs (15)

The Bunnies are lucky that the Titans remain winless as they absolutely deserve to sit last here, as they do the NRL ladder.

They were dire on Saturday afternoon in losing 34-4 to the Warriors.

Latrell Mitchell's frustration boiled over in a moment of madness that has landed him three weeks on the sidelines. It may do both himself and the club well.

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

Only the ridiculous situation of the bye awarding competition points keeps the Titans off the bottom of the NRL ladder. There are no bye points here.

For a brief stint in the second half the Titans looked a halfway competent NRL side. Aside from that though, this is bad.

AJ Brimson's likely, enforced, move into the halves may spark something. Des needs to hope that is the case.