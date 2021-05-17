After standing up once again as the Storm’s ‘Mr. Fix It’, Nicho Hynes has admitted that he is open to leaving the Storm if it spells more starting opportunities.

Another electric performance on the weekend has helped lead the Storm to an emphatic 44-18 Magic Round win over the Dragons.

After initially starting at five-eighth in place of an injured Cameron Munster, Hynes was moved to fullback after a nasty hit on Ryan Papenhuyzen left him concussed in the 11th minute.

It was there where Hynes did his damage, leading the Storm with three try assists, four line-break assists along with a couple of line-breaks himself.

In the absence of Papenhuyzen over the last three rounds, Hynes has put the league on notice, stamping himself as a future star of the competition.

The Broncos are looking to be a likely suitor for the in-form second-string fullback, with the Queensland club already landing one big fish in Adam Reynolds last week.

Although publicly admitting that Broncos had expressed interest in him, Hynes told NRL.com he will discuss his situation with the Storm before entertaining external offers.

“I am sure I will sit down with them [Melbourne] over the next couple of weeks,” Hynes said.

“There have not been any offers on the table, I can’t make a decision until there is…I have seen on social media that I am going there [Broncos] but there has been no real offer so I will see what happens there and I will make my mind up.”

With more games as a starter, Hynes has grown in confidence since his 2019 debut. Although ultimately wanting to stay at the Storm, he admitted that his priority is to be a solidified starter in the league.

“It’s unfortunate sometimes I have to fill in for injuries but I have been pretty vocal that I want to be a starter. Whether it is with this club or it might have to be somewhere else, we will just have to wait and see. It would be hard to leave this club, but I really do want to test myself, be a starting player and be a key member in a spine.”

Open with his options being off-contract at the end of the season, former NSW playmaker Michael Ennis has urged Hynes to stay within the Storm system.

“I think he should stay,” Ennis said on The Big League Wrap.

“He is only young and at the moment the value of having someone like Nicho Hynes is becoming even more valuable on your bench because of the sin bins we are seeing now and the HIA’s…If he just stays in the system for another couple of years and then he goes and establishes himself.

“The player that he has shown us that ain’t going anywhere…For someone like Nicho to stay in that system for the next couple of years would be important.”

Hynes looks to continue his scintillating form this week, as the Storm look to extend their winning streak to eight games as they take on the Canberra Raiders at GIO Stadium.