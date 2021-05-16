Eels halfback Mitch Moses is set to sign a new three-year with Parramatta in the coming days, per Triple M’s Brent Read.

Moses’ player-option deadline for next season passed over the weekend, with Read revealing the star playmaker will take up the option in his favour as well as extending his stay in the blue and gold.

“Today was option day for Mitch Moses,” Read said on Triple M. “He had an option in his contract for next season.

“It is my understanding that not only will he take up that option he will now extend his deal with Parramatta for at least three seasons.”

The 26-year-old’s new deal will reportedly land him north of $2.4 million in what will be another major coup for the Eels in 2021.

Further on Mitchell Moses and new deal with Parramatta. Terms have been agreed. Will be for 3 years, upwards of $2.4 million. Announcement likely this week. — Brent Read (@brentread_7) May 16, 2021

Parramatta have already announced the re-signings of star winger Maika Sivo and Origin forward Nathan Brown.

The senior pair both signed new two-year deals to remain at Parramatta until the end of the 2023 season, fending-off circling rivals.

Moses was also coveted by other NRL clubs, with the Brisbane Broncos understood to be pressing for his signature before landing South Sydney half Adam Reynolds to a three-year deal.

MITCHELL MOSES

Halfback Eels ROUND 10 STATS 2

Try Assists 323

Kick Metres 1

LB Assists

Eels second-rower Ryan Matterson now frames as the club’s next key retention signing, who also has an option on his favour to extend his contract with the club into the 2022 season.

Bryce Cartwright, Blake Ferguson, Keegan Hipgrave, Michael Oldfield, Tom Opacic, Ray Stone, Will Smith, Jordan Rankin, Joey Lussick and Sam Hughes are also yet to recommit beyond the end of this season.