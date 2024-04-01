Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos

Melbourne Storm

The Melbourne Storm will receive a massive boost against the Broncos, with Craig Bellamy set to welcome back four star players.

Cameron Munster (groin) and Jahrome Hughes (suspension) have returned to the team and will play together in the halves for the first time this season.

Joe Chan (hand), Reimis Smith (ribs) and Christian Welch (concussion) will also be available for selection after spending time in the casualty ward.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona's future is still clouded in uncertainty and may return to the NRL but is likely to spend another week in the QLD Cup.

Projected Round 5 Team: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Will Warbrick 3. Reimis Smith 4. Nick Meaney 5. Xavier Coates 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Josh King 9. Harry Grant 10. Tui Kamikamica 11. Joe Chan 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Trent Loiero 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Christian Welch 17. Chris Lewis

Brisbane Broncos

The Brisbane Broncos are still without the trio of Payne Haas, Brendan Piakura and Reece Walsh as they look to continue their winning ways.

After a good 38-12 performance against the Cowboys, Kevin Walters will more than likely run out with the same 17 players against the Storm.

Rookie Benjamin Te Kura is pushing for a spot on the interchang bench and so is veteran Martin Taupau.

Projected Round 5 Team: 1. Tristan Sailor 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Selwyn Cobbo 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Fletcher Baker 11. Jaiyden Hunt 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Xavier Willison 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Corey Oates