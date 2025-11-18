Melbourne Storm second-rower Eliesa Katoa has been ruled out for the entirety of the 2026 NRL season as he recovers from head injuries sustained while playing for Tonga during the Pacific Championships.\n\nThe Dally M team of the year member had a fantastic 2025 campaign, playing in the Storm side, who went all the way to the grand final for the second year in a row, but was then hit in the head three times during the same game for Tonga against New Zealand, including once in the warm-up.\n\nThe second-rower has since undergone surgery to remove a bleed on his brain, and there have been suggestions that he would be forced into retirement.\n\nWhile that is not in any way being suggested by the Storm, Melbourne CEO Justin Rodski said in a statement that there was no timeline on his possible return, and that he would not be available at any stage during 2026.\n\n"In consultation with our doctor and neuro specialists, Eli will not return to training this pre-season and won't be available for the 2026 season," Rodski said in the statement.\n\n"He has a long road ahead in his recovery, and his focus will be on returning to full health before considering any form of return to training.\n\n"Eli is a much-loved and respected member of our team and club. The Storm Family will rally around him and support him through his recovery."\n\nThe Storm have also confirmed Katoa is back in Melbourne with the club doctor now, and is showing signs of improvement each day.\n\nKatoa, who has been released from the hospital, would have been a walk-up starter once again in Craig Bellamy's side, but the club will now need to find an edge forward replacement, and will likely receive salary cap dispensation from the NRL to do so.