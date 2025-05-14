Round 10 was the best weekend of rugby league I can remember.

No lead was safe as saw the Titans, Bulldogs and Bunnies all win from seemingly impossible situations.

The way results are tracking, I'm not even sure what an upset is anymore. 2025 just seems to be stuck on "random".

I am confident that we have a top five sides, four good sides, the rest ... and then whatever the Panthers have decided to become. More on that below.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following an outrageous Round 10?:

1. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (Last Week: 1)

For 40 minutes, NRL fans across the competition were preparing the Bulldogs title chances obituary. Then the second half happened.

Stephen Crichton produced one of the all time great 20 minute stints in leading his side to the most unlikely of come from behind victories.

The Dogs have a chance to put some serious separation between themselves and the pack prior to the Origin series as they host the Roosters this Friday night.

2. Melbourne Storm (4)

Well ... do not play the Storm following a loss. The ease in which they battered an in form and confident Tigers team was downright frightening!

Ryan Papenguhzen did whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted en route to a record 36 points. He outscored every other team this weekend. Every Storm player, to a man, was brilliant.

Melbourne travel to play old sparring buddies the Sharks on Saturday night. A pre-Origin win here would be worth its weight in gold.

3. New Zealand Warriors (3)

The Warriors just keep on winning. A brilliant moment from Luke Metcalf, i.e. taking an early field goal before the defenders set up, ultimately banked the competition points over the Dragons.

Mitch Barnett and Erin Clarke absolutely bossed the middle while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has a night out at the back.

A tough trip to Suncorp to play the Dolphins awaits. I'm not tipping against the Warriors anytime soon. I've learned my lesson.

4. Canberra Raiders (2)

The Raiders put forward one of the all time great 40 minute performances in putting the Dogs to the sword 20 points to nil.

Then it all fell apart. The Green Machine couldn't get a foot in the game and ended up seeing their lead evaporate and their fans stunned by the table topping Bulldogs.

I didn't want to drop them here but both the Storm and Warriors were so good in different ways. Canberra should mop up the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

5. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The Sharks have now won four straight games at Brookvale. Fans under the age of five will believe that Cronulla own both this rivalry and the Manly home ground. Just hope they haven't worked out Google search yet.

Nicho Hynes was magnificent while Billy Burns, Addin Fonua-Blake and young gun Jesse Colquhoun were all outstanding. Billy Burns won his battle with Haumole Olakau'atu.

Cronulla host the Storm this Saturday night in the undoubted game of the round. This could very much prove where both sides really are right now.

6. Brisbane Broncos (6)

I have no idea where the Broncos sit right now. I still see them as better than every team below them on this list, but also capable of losing to each.

Brisbane absolutely wet the bed on Friday night, throwing away a 14-0 lead over the Bunnies. They literally stood and watched as Latrell Mitchell kicked the field goal then scored a try.

All signs point to a big Broncos win over the Dragons on Sunday afternoon. That hasn't meant much to this side lately.

7. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

I'm doing something I don't like doing here and that is moving a team up despite not winning. That said, the draw on Saturday night may prove to be important in the coming months.

Tom Dearden has jumped Cherry-Evans for mine while Jeremiah Nanai is absolutely nailed on for Origin given his recent form. Scott Drinkwater should also be in the Origin conversation.

Saturday evenings games against the Sea Eagles is so important given the amount of unavailable players the Cowboys will have over the next few weeks.

8. The Dolphins (11)

The Dolphins have officially crossed the "more good than bad" threshold thanks to their win over the Eels on Thursday night.

The Hammer is breathing fire while Herbie Farnworth has a genuine claim to being the best centre in the game right now.

A monster clash with the red hot Warriors awaits, at Suncorp, on Saturday afternoon. I cannot wait for this one.

9. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

Manly being ninth here is bang on. They're better than a heap of teams yet nowhere good as an equal amount of teams.

They had a brilliant 20 minutes at Brookvale against the Sharks but the other sixty minutes were ordinary, at best.

A tough trip to Townsville is almost must win. They'll be Origin-effected over the next few weeks and need to start putting some wins together.

10. Sydney Roosters (10)

The Roosters sat back and enjoyed the beautiful, rugby league chaos of Round 10 via the bye.

They return this Friday night a short away trip to play the Bulldogs in what promises to be a huge night for both clubs.

11. Penrith Panthers (12)

Penrith, much like the Cowboys, also rise despite not winning over the weekend. They played their part in a breathtaking game that ended in a 30-all draw.

Blaize Talagi had an incredible night out with four try assists. Isaah Yeo and Brian To'o are going to walk into Origin selection. Nathan Cleary was robbed of an opportunity to win it in Golden Point.

The Panthers have the bye this weekend, which is very poorly timed. They'll be decimated over the next few weeks despite where they sit on the ladder.

12. Wests Tigers (7)

The Tigers entered their clash with the Storm on the back of two straight wins.

The less said the better about Sundays "effort".

They host the Bunnies at Campbelltown on Sunday evening in an absolute 50/50 game.

13. South Sydney Rabbitohs (14)

The Bunnies should have moved a few spots higher, if not for their poor recent run of form.

Latrell Mitchell's heroics capped off a magical night for the red and green who looked gone at 14-0. That field goal from 'Trell has to be seen to be believed.

A short trip west against the Tigers looks a great opportunity to enter the Origin period on the back of two straight wins.

14. St George Illawarra Dragons (13)

The Dragons will feel as though Saturday got away from them. They fell short to the Warriors despite scoring three tries to two.

Valentine Holmes ultimately couldn't nail the field goal to send this to Golden Point. I love the look of that Dylan Egan. What a future he has.

A tough trip to Brisbane awaits. The Dragons have beaten similar, and I'd say, better opposition already this season. They just need to do it more often.

15. Gold Coast Titans (17)

The Titans have a win! What a win it was too. They looked absolutely gone at 20-0 down.

Aj Brimson scored the match winner after playing a huge part in the comeback win. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is an absolute monster in every single sense of the word.

The Titans travel to Canberra this weekend to contest the "literally anything can happen" Cup.

16. Newcastle Knights (15)

At 20-0 up, the Knights looked on track for a massive victory. Instead they watched the Titans snatch it from them late on.

Jacob Saifiti had his best game in years while Fletcher Sharpe was magic again. The form, or lack thereof, of their fullback is cause for great concern.

Newcastle need to beat the Eels on Friday evening. A loss here and it's pretty much curtains for this season.

17. Parramatta Eels (15)

The Eels looked to have snatched victory in the final moments on Thursday night. Twice! Instead they threw it away and fell to the Dolphins.

Mitch Moses spent more time arguing with the referee than focusing on kicking the Eels to victory. Not a good sign with Origin looming.

A very winnable trip to Newcastle awaits on Friday evening. This is legit must win for both teams, even as early as Round 11.