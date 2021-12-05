Luke Thompson has reportedly been shopped to the Melbourne Storm in a move which would apparently assist both clubs out of their own tricky situations.

The Storm are currently in the process of dealing with Asofa-Solomona's decision to not get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Under current government restrictions, Asofa-Solomona isn't able to train or play in Victoria, while he would also be unable to travel interstate, meaning he could be forced to sit out the entire season.

A Rugby League Players Association proposal will reportedly suggest players can be docked pay for each week of training, or each game, missed, and eventually terminated with notice by their clubs.

The number of players who are unvaccinated is now reportedly in single figures, but Asofa-Solomona has spoken out strongly regarding his views on getting the jab, and as a result is unlikely to be able to play this season.

That has left the Storm scrambling to find a replacement, and The Daily Telegraph report the club approached the Bulldogs around Luke Thompson.

The Canterbury prop has been speculated as one of the players to leave Belmore for much of the season, with the Bulldogs desperately trying to balance their salary cap following a string of high-profile signatures.

Thompson was originally linked with a move to the Tigers, and while the report suggests the money Melbourne would have had to dish out for Thompson would be well above what they were prepared to pay, the mere fact they are searching for a replacement suggest the Storm know the writing is on the wall regarding the future of their star prop.

It's understood the offer from Melbourne was made in mid-November for a two-year deal.

Thompson is on significant money at Canterbury following his arrival from England, and while the Bulldogs are believed to not want to lose him, they must find a way to fix their salary cap.

It's understood the Storm are still holding out hope Asofa-Solomona will receive his first jab before Christmas, with the star prop reportedly not wanting to leave the club.

It's unclear what other options, if any, the Storm may have on the radar given the finances of this deal didn't stack up for the club, but given the pivotal role Asofa-Solomona plays, and the off-field problem for Tui Kamikamica, following the loss of Dale Finucane, a middle third forward is high on the club's shopping list.