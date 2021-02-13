Victoria’s lockdown will stop seven Melbourne Storm players from playing in next week’s All Stars game.

Lockdown and border closures imposed by the Andrews government will prevent Storm players such as Josh Addo Carr from playing in the match scheduled to be played in Queensland.

Indigenous All Stars coach Laurie Daley told The Sydney Morning Herald that Addo-Carr’s leadership and passion will be missed.

“He’s such a big loss because he’s an integral member of the team and he’s a real leader for the boys,” Daley told Christian Nicolussi, Vince Rugari and Tom Decent.

“I know how close they all are, and not only will we miss his ability on the field but what he brings off it because he is so passionate about his people and trying to make a difference in communities and inspire young kids to reach their dreams and goals.

The game is scheduled to be played at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on Saturday, February 20.