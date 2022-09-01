Following recent uproar from media and fans relating to the NRL match review committee, former Australian captain, Cameron Smith has suggested a new fine system to stamp out repeat offenders escaping culpability.

In conversation with Denan Kemp on SEN's The Captain's Run, Smith outlined his idea with reference to his former teammate Nelson Asofa-Solomona who escaped suspension for a dangerous tackle on Joesph Suaali'i despite having multiple priors.

“Fans are up in arms and a little bit confused," Smith said.

"How many fines can a player have until there is some action taken?

“What they need to look at is if you pick up multiple fines per year and once you get to a certain amount, that then brings a suspension.

“It might be three fines. You might get a fine, a fine and then third time is a week.”

Kemp a former Broncos winger, agreed with Smith's contention about the suggested changes.

"The NRL introduced fines and it has drastically reduced suspensions," Kemp said

"You want to try and keep your superstars on the field and there is no denying that.

“However, if you keep fining someone and they keep doing it, at what point do we stop it and say that this bloke isn’t being deterred at all?

“It’s more of a deterrent to miss games than getting fined cash.”

Asofa-Solomona received a $3000 fine after an early guilty plea for his tackle on Suaali'i. It is his fifth judiciary charge this season.