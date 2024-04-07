The Melbourne Storm have confirmed their position regarding the future of prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

Asofa-Solomona's future has become clouded in recent weeks, with reports of his potential desire to the leave the club after he recovered from injury, but has been since left to play in reserve grade.

Not only that, but the forward has reportedly fallen out of favour with coach Craig Bellamy.

That situation has only been complicated on Sunday when Asofa-Solomona, playing for the North Sydney Bears, was placed on report more than once and sin binned for a shot on Brent Naden.

Melbourne enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona’s first game in 2024 might be further delayed… The enforcer was put on report several times and sin-binned in North Sydney’s 42-16 win over Western Suburbs in NSW Cup. The sin bin was for a shoulder charge to the head of Brent Naden. — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) April 7, 2024

It likely means he will be suspended over the coming weeks, with the enforcer's return to the top grade delayed further in a blow for him personally and the club, who have struggled to hit their own lofty standards over the opening weeks of the season without their key enforcer among other injuries in the Victorian calendar.

Rumours of his potential exit - as soon as next week - kicked into overdrive after the St George Illawarra Dragons agreed to release Zac Lomax at the end of the season, or sooner if a suitable player swap becomes available, during the week.

There is little doubt the Dragons would chase a forward on similar money to Lomax if they were to go down the route of a player swap, but club chairman Matt Tripp, talking to News Corp squashed any chance of Asofa-Solomona's immediate departure.

“It was a really good chat,” Tripp told the publication after speaking to the forward on Thursday evening after the club's win over the Brisbane Broncos.

“There's been nothing from our end about him leaving. He's not for sale, absolutely not.

“I said to him we're competitive when he's not in the side but we're a genuine premiership threat when he's fit and firing.”

Asofa-Solomona is on a deal of around $900,000 per season and was one of the Storm's best last year after knocking back Rugby Australia who approached him to make a switch to the 15-man game.