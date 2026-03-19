The Melbourne Storm have been dealt a fresh blow ahead of their highly anticipated Friday night grand final rematch, with back-rower Ativalu Lisati ruled out for up to four weeks after suffering a calf injury at training.

The injury comes at a challenging time for the Storm, who are already without star second-rower Eli Katoa for the year due to a serious head injury sustained during international duty.

Lisati had stepped into a key role to start the season, wearing the No.12 jersey in the opening two rounds, making his absence an even greater test of Melbourne's depth.

In a statement released on Thursday night, the club confirmed the setback and outlined the changes to their lineup.

“The starting team features one change from Tuesday's team announcement, with Alec MacDonald making his return from concussion to start at second-row in place of Ativalu Lisati," they posted.

“Lisati sustained a calf strain during training this week and is expected to be sidelined for around a month.

“Elsewhere, the interchange bench includes a return for Trent Loiero following his two-game suspension, alongside a potential Storm debut for playmaker Trent Toelau.”

Lisati, 25, only made his NRL debut late in the 2024 season but quickly cemented himself as a reliable option, going on to make 14 appearances for the club last year.

His early-season form had positioned him as an important piece in Melbourne's forward rotation.

The clash shapes as a significant early-season test, with Melbourne aiming to extend their unbeaten start and secure a third straight victory.

The Broncos, meanwhile, enter the contest under pressure following back-to-back losses and will be desperate to turn things around with an upset win on the road.