The Melbourne Storm's mid-season signing Tepai Moeroa has extended his contract with the Storm for an additional two years.

The 25-year-old was picked up by the Storm after spending two seasons with the NSW Waratahs in rugby union. Prior to his stint in the 15-man game, the Cook Islands international clocked 112 games for the Parramatta Eels.

While Moeroa was initially contracted until the end of the season, his extension will see him stay south of the border until the end of 2023.

Melbourne Storm General Manager Frank Ponissi has said that the club is extremely satisfied with what Moeroa has brought to the club since joining in limited games.

Moeroa has made just three appearances off the bench for the Storm, but the show of faith in a two-year deal is reward for his work at the club since arriving.

"Although he’s had limited minutes in his gametime so far, he’s shown that he is a very good fit for our club, on and off the field,” Ponissi said.

“Switching clubs mid-year isn’t easy and changing codes, plus having to adapt to the camp situation with the COVID lockdown, makes it even more challenging.

“Tepai hasn’t had the benefit of setting up home with his young family in Melbourne and enjoying the benefits that brings. “He’s adapted very well to the circumstances he’s faced and will be even better next year for the experiences he’s had this season.”