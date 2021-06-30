The Storm have reportedly secured the services of Dragons utility Tyran Wishart on a mid-season development deal.

As reported by News Corp, Wishart will venture to Melbourne on an immediate deal and will find a place in Craig Bellamy‘s 30-man squad from next season.

The son of Illawarra Steelers great Rod, Wishart departs the Dragons after inking a two-and-a-half year deal with the Storm.

The highly-touted teenager is understood to be a viable asset across a number of playmaking roles, having been utilised at both rake and five-eighth.

We couldn't go past this one for the Dragons number one #JFlegg try 😍 Cody Ramsey with the lead up work and Tyran Wishart with the 🥧 Full coverage: https://t.co/SDsC92MDqL 🎥 pic.twitter.com/HihGxnGwh6 — NSW Rugby League (@NSWRL) July 2, 2020

Wishart has played seven matches for the Dragons in the NSW Cup this season off the back of making his debut and only game for the side in 2020, before the competition was brought to a premature end due to COVID-19.

Yet to make a feature at senior level, Wishart is now closer to breaking the barrier as he joins the reigning premiers.

The 19-year-old has recorded one try and assisted a further two from his seven matches, with the Dragons battling in 2021 with a 4-9 record.

The signing is the second in a week for the Storm, with Canterbury utility Nick Meaney joining the club from 2022.