Melbourne have quickly moved on from their premiership celebrations and now have their sights on landing Canterbury winger Reimis Smith.

According to NRL 360’s James Hooper, the Storm have Smith on their radar as they look to move Addo-Carr to Sydney, with a swap deal now potentially in play.

Incoming Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett could give Addo-Carr his wish in playing the speedster at fullback, with Roosters playmaker Kyle Flanagan and Raiders star Nick Cotric also set for Belmore.

According to NRL.com, the Tigers are the only club to have officially tabled an offer for ‘The Foxx’, with the Storm persistent on wanting Wests star David Nofoaluma in return.

South Sydney have also shown interest in the Melbourne winger, but are reluctant to give up any of their star names to land Addo-Carr.