Melbourne have quickly moved on from their premiership celebrations and now have their sights on landing Canterbury winger Reimis Smith.
According to NRL 360’s James Hooper, the Storm have Smith on their radar as they look to move Addo-Carr to Sydney, with a swap deal now potentially in play.
Incoming Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett could give Addo-Carr his wish in playing the speedster at fullback, with Roosters playmaker Kyle Flanagan and Raiders star Nick Cotric also set for Belmore.
According to NRL.com, the Tigers are the only club to have officially tabled an offer for ‘The Foxx’, with the Storm persistent on wanting Wests star David Nofoaluma in return.
South Sydney have also shown interest in the Melbourne winger, but are reluctant to give up any of their star names to land Addo-Carr.
Man walks into a car dealership and asks to swap his Ferrari for a second hand Suzuki Swift.
Never going to happen. Is Reimis Smith a “player of equal value” to the Fox? Not even close on his best day.
If you believe anything that the bitter James Hooper says, you need your head checked anyway.
If the Storm want a winger & can see something in Reimis Smith in a swap deal for Addo-Carr? Good on them. At least they’ll be getting a player in return for someone they’ll lose anyway. He may well play better at the Storm than at the Bulldogs. Many a player has played better at the Storm.
Yep he’s not in the same league as Addo Carr but is a beautiful runner of the ball. Could really excel in a better performing team. Melbourne recruiting is elite so dont be surprised if he turns out to be an exceptional buy.