Ativalu Lisati is poised to take on a significantly expanded role at the Melbourne Storm in 2026, emerging as the leading internal candidate to replace Eli Katoa following the Dally M Second Rower of the Year's season-ending injury.

Katoa has been ruled out for the year after suffering a series of head knocks while representing Tonga at the Pacific Championships last November, leaving Craig Bellamy with a major hole to fill on the right edge of his forward pack.

While Melbourne have options including Joe Chan and off-season recruit Jack Hetherington, all signs point to Lisati as the Storm's most natural replacement after a breakout 2025 campaign.

His rise was capped off with a two-year contract extension in December and the Billy Slater Rookie of the Year award at the club's presentation night.

Lisati's versatility and strong pre-season have placed him firmly in the frame to inherit Katoa's role, with the forward embracing the opportunity to cement himself as a regular starter in Bellamy's system.

“If that's where ‘Bellza' wants me, then that's what I'll do because I'll do anything for him,” Lisati told the Daily Telegraph.

“Whether he wants me playing on the edge or in the ruck, I just do whatever is best for the team.

“I don't mind; I just want to play.”

Despite the setback, Katoa has remained involved around the club and continues to train lightly, providing an emotional lift for teammates as Melbourne look to transition into the next phase of their forward rotation.

Lisati said Katoa's presence has only strengthened the group's resolve as they prepare for the season ahead.

“He's been around training with us and it's been a motivation for us,” Lisati said.

“He's been going through it tough, so to see him on the field gives us extra motivation to do a job this year.”

With several experienced forwards departing in recent seasons and external doubts beginning to surface around Melbourne's ability to maintain their dominance, Lisati now has a clear pathway to lock down a starting edge role.