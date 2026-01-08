The Nick Meaney era in Melbourne is set to wind down, with the experienced utility back agreeing to a long-term deal with the Perth Bears from next season.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Meaney will play out the final year of his contract with the Melbourne Storm before relocating west in 2027, adding another major building block to Perth's roster ahead of their inaugural NRL campaign.

The 28-year-old shapes as the Bears' likely first-choice fullback, though his versatility gives the new franchise flexibility across the backline.

Meaney can slot in at centre, wing or five-eighth, while also offering a reliable goal-kicking option.

Perth's recruitment drive isn't finished either, with the club now turning its attention to Meaney's Storm teammate Tyran Wishart.

The Bears are understood to have made a strong pitch to the utility, potentially dangling the starting dummy-half role as a key selling point.

Melbourne remains keen to retain Wishart, but faces competition given their spine is already anchored by Cameron Munster, Harry Grant, and Jahrome Hughes, all of whom are locked in long-term.

Munster, however, comes off contract at the end of next season.

While Wishart weighs up his future, Meaney's decision is locked in.