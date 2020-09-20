Melbourne Storm could look to the loan market to find a replacement for Josh Addo-Carr.

According to The Sun-Herald, the Storm are keen to find a short-term replacement for Addo-Carr for 12 months, instead of a like-for-like replacement.

On top of the Storms’ wishlist is Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma, but Tigers coach Michael Maguire has no interest in releasing one of his stars.

Penrith’s Brent Naden is another player on the Storms’ radar and is off-contract at the end of next year.

Addo-Carr has requested a move back to Sydney to be closer to family and is heavily linked to the Wests Tigers.

Melbourne, however, will not release him early from his contract which expires at the end of next season.

Melbourne would have released Addo-Carr had they signed Alex Johnston from South Sydney, but since he has re-committed to the Redfern club, the Storm are unwilling to let go of their star asset.

Loan deals have become prominent in the NRL this season since there is no reserve competition for fringe players to play. It is also financially beneficial for clubs during this precarious time.