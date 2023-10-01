The Catalans Dragons play to swoop on more NRL talent continues, with Jayden Nikorima becoming their second signature from the Melbourne Storm in a week.

Just days after Tariq Sims was a confirmed signature at Catalans in one of the most creative announcements in recent memory, the club have confirmed five-eighth and utility Jayden Nikorima has joined on new deal.

The deal will run for two seasons, giving Nikorima a new home until at least the end of 2025 where he will be hoping for more first team opportunities.

He played just two NRL games in his two years at the Storm, instead spending most of his time in the QLD Cup.

Despite that, Nikorima was grateful for the Storm's show of faith in him, allowing him to make a comeback to the NRL after at one time being among the most promising young players in the sport.

Nikorima said he was ready to work hard in the south of France.

“It was an exciting opportunity for my family and I, which we are very grateful for,” Nikorima said in a statement.

“It's pretty crazy to think I'll be able to join the Catalan Dragons for the 2024 season and it was an easy decision to make, knowing I'd be coached under Steve again.

“From afar I have always admired what the Dragons are about and can't wait to get amongst the culture, the community and excited to meet their passionate fans later this upcoming season.

“I'll be arriving late November with the family ready to work hard, have a great pre-season, and be ready for a big 2024 season with the club.”

Nikorima will work under head coach Steve McNamara, who coached him previousy in juniors at the Sydney Roosters.

The five-eighth could slot straight into the halves at Catalans given the upcoming departures of Tyrone May (Hull KR) and Mitchell Pearce (retirement).