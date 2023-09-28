The Catalans Dragons officially confirmed the signature of Tariq Sims on Wednesday evening (Australian time).

While we at Zero Tackle were busy bringing you the quotes from Sims himself, who said he was emotional in retiring from the NRL, the Catalans social media team were busy in other ways.

Instead of a conventional graphic or announcement, the club who are based in the south of France took to their social media accounts to provide a crossover that you simply never knew you needed, using popular video game 'The Sims' to announce... Well, Sims as their latest player.

Ten out of ten for creativity.

Instead of continuing to try and explain it, we are just going to let you watch the video below:

Sims has signed a two-year contract with Catalans that will almost certainly close out his career.

He leaves the NRL with 236 appearances and said he was proud of his time in the NRL.

“It's been a really long career, one that I'm very proud of, one that I hope I've helped not only other footy players along the way but general public," Sims said.

"I've always appreciated the fans for their support and their criticism but mostly their support, but it's been a great journey. It's been a wild ride – I've seen a lot, I've experienced a lot … I started my career without a family and now I've got two beautiful kids and a lovely wife so to be able to represent the NRL at a very high level for as long as I did, that's something I'm going to be very proud of when I finish.”