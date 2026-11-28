The Melbourne Storm have announced a partnership to play in Tasmania, starting in 2028.

Melbourne will work together with the Tasmanian Government and the City of Launceston.

The NRL club and the Tasmanian government made a three-year arrangement, concluding after 2030.

The Storm will play one game in Tasmania each year of the deal.

With a $130 million investment from the Tasmanian and Australian Goverments, all games have been confirmed to be played at the newly redeveloped UTAS Stadium.

Storm CEO Justin Rodski spoke excitedly of the partnership and why it is important to take games to Tasmania.

“Bringing regular NRL games to Tasmania for the first time is incredibly exciting, and we're proud to be partnering with the Tasmanian Government and City of Launceston to make it happen,” Rodski said at the announcement on Saturday.

“Melbourne Storm has a strong supporter base across Australia, and we see this as a wonderful opportunity to introduce our Club to new audiences, connect with existing and new rugby league fans in Tasmania and help grow the game in the state.

“It's also important to us that this partnership extends well beyond the 80 minutes on the field. We want to make a genuine contribution to the local community, particularly through opportunities for young people to engage with our players, coaches and staff.”

Melbourne Storm back-rower Ativalu Lisati, who appeared at the announcement in Launceston, said the players are keen to see fans in Tasmania when they play.

“It's exciting to know we'll be playing NRL games in Tasmania for the first time in 2028, in front of passionate home crowds in Launceston,” Lisati said.

“We're looking forward to meeting the local fans, connecting with the community and inspiring the next generation of NRL players to play the game and hopefully wear the purple jersey.”

Tasmania hopes to bring major sporting events and create quality sporting content year to year, as the Tasmanian Devils join the AFL in 2028.

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff spoke about what they hope to mould with the partnership.

“We are building an even better economy by investing in events that will bring more visitors to Tasmania,” he said.

“This partnership delivers on our plan to grow professional sporting content in Northern Tasmania, supporting our visitor economy and backing jobs.”

The Storm will facilitate school visits and community clinics, and engage with local children and aspiring rugby league players to connect with athletes and the game.

In 2028, it will be 30 years since the Storm were a professional rugby league team.

Trial games have been played in Tasmania before.

The first took place in 1998 when the Storm faced the Adelaide Rams in North Hobart.

Tasmania also saw the Storm play against the Brisbane Broncos in 2012 and the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2017.

Sporting events and franchises in Tasmania are expanding, with new strategies being implemented.

The Tasmania JackJumpers joined the NBL in 2021 and won a championship in 2024, with two Grand Final series appearances.

Tasmania has also seen a team join the WNBL, known as the Tasmanian Jewels.

Stadiums Tasmania have been aiming to establish attractive sporting and entertainment events in the state.