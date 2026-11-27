A player from the Canberra Raiders organisation is currently at the centre of a grooming and inappropriate behaviour scandal.

The player works as a teacher's aide at a Canberra high school and has been accused of grooming and inappropriate conduct that is of a sexual nature with an underage student.

The Canberra Times reported that the player being investigated is Canberra Raiders NRLW player Elise Simpson.

She worked at the University of Canberra High School Kaleen when the acts took place with a minor who is a student.

At this stage, allegations have been made, and the matter is being investigated.

A police spokesperson indicated to The Canberra Times that the claims are being investigated by the sexual assault and child abuse team.

"ACT Policing can confirm a report regarding the alleged actions of a learning support assistant at a high school has been received," an ACT Policing spokesperson told the publication.

"Search warrant activity has occurred, and investigations remain ongoing.

"While the investigation continues, it would not be appropriate to comment further."

At the school, Simpson was included in the group of teachers in the running as finalists for the 2026 Australian Teacher's Aide Team of the Year.

Simpson was balancing her job at the school while contracted to play for the Canberra Raiders NRLW side.

Before her NRLW career, Simpson represented the Australian Youth Touch Football and Rugby Sevens teams and played in the Tarsha Gale Cup for the Raiders in 2024 and 2025.

Ahead of the 2025 season, she signed a two-year deal that has since been completed and has shown potential.

In her first season, Simpson took home the club's Rookie of the Year Award.

In 2026, she played nine NRLW games, scoring eight tries, making 20 tackle breaks and averaging 80 running metres per game.

The Canberra Raiders NRLW have 16 signed for their top 24 in the 2027 season, with Simpson a free agent.

At this stage, it's not certain that Simpson would be hit with the NRL's no-fault stand-down rule, which bans players facing crimes from playing until their case is finalised or charges are withdrawn.