On Friday afternoon, it was announced that Sam Walker will join the PNG Chiefs from 2028 on a two-year deal, becoming the 12th player to sign with the expansion side.

After discussing a deal with the Sydney Roosters, no deal was agreed on, and shortly after winning the premiership with the only club he's been part of, it was confirmed he would not be at the club in 2028.

One month after his confirmed exit for 2028, he has become a crucial signing for the Chiefs as they hope to be a premiership threat in their first three seasons.

Walker becomes the third signing this week for the NRL's 19th side, after AJ Brimson and Jeremiah Nanai were announced before the QLD Maroons halfback.

In a statement, Walker revealed why he signed with the PNG Chiefs.

"I am extremely excited to announce that I have committed to the PNG Chiefs from 2028," Walker explained.

“This certainly wasn't an easy decision, but the opportunity to be part of something as special as what the PNG Chiefs are building was one I couldn't pass up.

"I've really admired the roster the PNG Chiefs have been building, and I am excited to be joining such a strong team with the ambition of winning premierships from our very first season.

"I understand how much this club means to the people of PNG and responsibility that comes with wearing that jersey. It's something I certainly won't take for granted.

"To be part of the first ever NRL side in PNG, help shape the culture and identity of a new club, and represent an entire nation that is so passionate about rugby league is going to be incredibly powerful.

"As excited as I am to start my journey with the PNG Chiefs in 2028, my focus and energy remain firmly on the Sydney Roosters for the 2027 season. I'm fully committed to giving everything I have to the club, my teammates and our supporters."

The 24-year-old joins a strong list of players, becoming one of three Australian representatives and one of 12 players to represent a country or state.

Earlier in November, Walker flew to Brisbane to meet with the Chiefs.

A conversation took place between Willie Peters and Walker for 47 minutes.

Peters and Walker spoke in a hotel room; Peters was impressed with what the playmaker said about his own game.

“That was important for us two to have a connection to see if I was the right coach for him,” Peters told Code Sports.

“I wanted to find out where he sees himself going and how he plays his best footy.

“He wants to be the main playmaker.

“That's what I wanted to tell him, but I wanted to hear it first.

“We spoke about how we wanted to play.

“We were pretty much aligned with a lot of footy stuff. I felt it was important we met first and built a relationship, and in terms of how we wanted to play our footy.”

After that, it was 9am, and Walker was joined by his partner Bella, Clinton Schifcofske and Josh Traficante, Walker's agents.

They met with the Chiefs staff, including CEO Lorna McPherson, Michael Chammas, the General Manager and Liam Ayoub, the Head of Recruitment.

"Sam's looking forward to owning the attack and being a leader and how we want to play, Peters said."

"He will have a major voice."

Walker decided he wanted to sign with the Chiefs in New York around 9:15pm, as he is on holiday in America.

He called his management to confirm his decision.

Walker also let Wayne Bennett and the Rabbitohs know of his decision.

The PNG Chiefs signed him to a two-year deal around $2.5 million, or $1.25 million per season.

Typically, players who meet with the Chiefs fly out to Port Moresby before signing with the club.

That wasn't the case for Walker, who had a trip to the Kokoda during the pre-season, which was enough for him.

Walker's partner also has a strong relationship with Connor Watson's fiancé, Kiana, which played a role in the halfback signing.

Peters and Walker celebrated the news via text messages.

Sam Walker will join Jarome Luai, Alex Johnston, Matty Lees, Connor Watson, Brian To'o, Zac Lomax, Joseph Manu, Hudson Young, AJ Brimson and Jeremiah Nanai for the inaugural season.

The Chiefs have also reportedly signed Caleb Navale and have been strongly linked to Xavier Willison, Deine Mariner, and Sean O'Sullivan.

Walker will spend the 2027 season with the Roosters, fulfilling his contract with them before leaving ahead of the 2028 season.