The Canberra Raiders have identified two players they are interested in and will meet with them this coming week, with both players travelling to Canberra.

Canberra lost Hudson Young to the PNG Chiefs in the off-season, despite offering him a four-year extension.

Instead, the back-rower signed a two-year deal that begins in 2028.

Now, the club will try to improve their forward pack and find a replacement for Young, even after extending Matty Nicholson on a three-year deal.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Raiders will meet with Parramatta Eels forward J'maine Hopgood and Penrith Panthers star back-rower Liam Martin.

At the Raiders, Liam Martin has been considered to be the ideal replacement for Young.

Martin hopes to be offered a contract up to $1 million per season if he makes the permanent move to Canberra.

Penrith's salary cap is getting tighter, with Isaah Yeo, Nathan Cleary and Moses Leota all set to agree to multi-year extensions.

The new contracts Cleary, Leota and Yeo will receive leave the club in a difficult position to extend Martin.

J'maine Hopgood, Martin's former teammate at Penrith, has received interest from the Raiders and the PNG Chiefs.

The forward returned to training at Parramatta in September after suffering a season-ending ACL injury early in the 2026 season.

Hopgood played one Origin game in 2024, and has plenty to prove this coming season at the Eels when he returns from injury.

Canberra hope to replenish the forward pack, with Corey Horsburgh and Morgan Smithies now at the Perth Bears, and Josh Papalii, who retired after finishing up this past season.

Despite the Raiders having Zac Hosking, Noah Martin and Matty Nicholson, the club signing Martin would be a tremendous move, given the circumstances of losing Young to tax-free dollars.

The nation's capital has also been linked to England representative forward Ethan Havard, who toured the club's facilities while participating in the World Cup.

Canberra tried to bring the forward to the club for 2027, but his Super League club, the Wigan Warriors, rejected the immediate move.

If the Raiders sign Havard, the deal would start in 2028.

Parramatta's off-season is crucial as they hope to retain Jack Williams and sign Jack Bostock or Bradman Best.

The Eels have also been linked to their junior star and currently injured Panthers five-eighth, Blaize Talagi.

The Western Sydney-based club missed out on big-name players in previous free agency classes, previously losing out on Keaon Koloamatangi before signing with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Hopgood offers versatility in the front row or lock role, depending on any club's roster construction for 2028 and beyond.