South Sydney Rabbitohs off-contract centre Campbell Graham hopes to remain at South Sydney as his future beyond 2027 remains unclear.

17 Rabbitohs players are off-contract at the end of the 2027 season, with several key players without a contract for 2028.

Although David Fifita has reportedly agreed to a three-year extension, the Rabbitohs plans for Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton remain unidentified.

Recent rumours indicated that either Campbell Graham, Jye Gray or Jack Wighton would be made expendable to fit Sam Walker in if he signed, but the Roosters playmaker instead agreed to join the PNG Chiefs starting in 2028.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Graham has received interest from multiple clubs.

After missing most of the 2024 season with a sternum injury, it is unclear how teams value the outside back who can cover wing and centre.

Speaking to SMH, the 27-year-old remains focused on the pre-season, having played only 30 games over the last three seasons.

“Souths have been home to me since I was 15 – I love this club, I love everyone involved in it, now I just have to play what's in front of me,” he told the publication.

“I've had limited conversations with Souths, and I just want to sit back and focus on getting myself physically right for the season ahead.

“I had a little shoulder cleanout, but I've been doing full training. Physically, it's the best I've felt going into a pre-season in a long time. I got a big chunk of work done before training started. I've still got at least another year here.

“I'm excited for Payne being in this group. I'm excited to see what we can do on the field this year.

“I also understand it's a business. I have to see where they're at, and what they want for their future.”

With all the noise around his contract status, what he could command on the market and the Walker rumours, Graham isn't focused on rumours.

Instead, he hopes his game does the talking.

“You read plenty of stuff in the papers, one week it's me [being moved on], one week it's Jye Gray, the next it's Jack Wighton,” Graham said.

“I don't pay much attention to it. The thing I know for certain is I'm here next year, and that's all I'll occupy my mind with.

“There have been no genuine conversations with other [clubs]. If it takes up to the start of the season [to get something done], so be it. I'll let my work do the talking.”

Matt Dufty, who quickly impressed at the Rabbitohs and took over the fullback role from Jye Gray, has remained with the club on a train-and-train deal that will finish around Christmas.

The club has also been linked with Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster, with a meeting expected to occur this coming week.