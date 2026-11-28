The New Zealand Warriors have signed an All Blacks rugby union sevens star for the 2027 season, and he has transitioned to rugby league.

Kitiona Vai is another rugby union prospect who has switched to rugby league in recent seasons, with Mark Nawaqanitawase the most recent to become a star of the game.

The De La Salle College product has played club rugby in Auckland, as well as sevens leagues such as Ignite Rugby Sevens and Premier Rugby Sevens.

According to Code Sports, Vai signed a train-and-trial contract and has begun training with the NSW Cup side.

Vai earned All Blacks honours, joining the program in 2020, and became player #309 for the sevens side in 2022.

He would make his international sevens debut at the Singapore Sevens.

The most recent players to transition from New Zealand Rugby Sevens to the NRL are William Warbrick, a new Warriors recruit, and Moses Leo, who joined the Melbourne Storm ahead of the 2025 season.

Bailey Simonsson from the Parramatta Eels also made the transition.

The Warriors will monitor his progress as he develops in NSW Cup.

Vai will be given time to adjust to the sport.

The Warriors believe Vai can make the transition from union to league with his speed and athleticism.

Kitiona Vai can play fullback and wing, although he could develop into a centre.

The 187 centimetre and 103-kilogram backline talent is known for being an explosive, physical player with impressive footwork, speed and ball-handling skills for his size.

In 2027, the Warriors are expected to look different in their outside backs compared to last season.

The club added Will Warbrick and Grant Anderson, who play wing and centre, respectively.

Leka Halasima is expected to shift to the centres and claim his spot on the left edge to start the season.

Andrew Webster will also have a selection headache with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak still at the club.

Klokstad was a fullback for Webster's side before Taine Tuaupiki became a mainstay at fullback.

The veteran, who shifted to the wing due to the club's injuries, has been linked with the Super League for a potential move in 2028.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak extended with the Warriors, with his new deal finishing at the end of the 2028 season.

Kitiona Vai also has a brother, Cody, who has shown plenty of talent in rugby union.

Cody Vai is currently a winger for the Blues in Super Rugby.