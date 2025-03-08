Canterbury Bulldogs captain Stephen Crichton has avoided suspension despite being placed on report for dangerous contact, with the NRL Match Review Committee opting to fine him $1,800 instead of imposing a ban.

Teammate Jacob Preston also escaped suspension, copping a $1,000 fine for a separate off-the-ball incident in the Bulldogs' loss to St George Illawarra.

Crichton's charge came from a try-saving attempt on Christian Tuipulotu in the 16th minute when he seemingly led with his knees. The act resulted in a penalty try for the Dragons.

The judiciary deemed the offence a grade one dangerous contact charge, which carries only a financial penalty for first-time offenders.

Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould broke the news before the official NRL announcement, revealing via social media that Crichton had been fined rather than suspended.

Both players will be free to take the field for Canterbury's next match against the Gold Coast Titans, avoiding any disruption to the Bulldogs' squad.

Other players fined were Mathew Feagai, charged with grade one dangerous contact on Bronson Xerri, and Emre Guler for his high hit on Jacob Preston.

Over at Brookvale, Karl Lawton of the North Queensland Cowboys was fined for his dangerous contact on Reuben Garrick after the tackle had been completed.