After meeting with a neurological expert, Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney has been cleared to play against his old team this Monday.

The news comes after Tom Trbojevic was also cleared to play last night following a concussion. While Trbojevic was not diagnosed with a concussion, he became the first player in NRL history to return before the 11-day standdown period.

While Mahoney was expected to play on Monday, the club was only granted clearance by the NRL on Friday evening.

The hooker left the field last week for a category two HIA and was then diagnosed with a concussion before the Bulldogs applied for an exemption.

Kyle Flanagan will remain on standby for Mahoney if he faces any troubles in the lead-up to the game.