The venues for the first ever post-season State of Origin series have been revealed.

Speaking on NRL 360 on Monday night, Fox Sports reporter James Hooper broke the news, with the NRL set to confirm the venues publicly on Tuesday.

The three games will be played at Adelaide Oval, ANZ Stadium in Sydney and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in that order, with Adelaide hosting their first ever State of Origin fixture.

Despite being defending champions, NSW may have to play the deciding game in Queensland.

The dates for the games are November 4, November 11 and November 18, with the games taking place after the NRL season for the first time ever due to the coronavirus shutdown period.

Due to the unique cirucmstances, both teams will likely have to enter a bubble and isolate during the series. This will mean NSW and QLD will select larger squads than in previous Origin series.