The squads for the second game of the 2024 State of Origin series are in, with both states making changes.

As you might have expected, Queensland's changes were forced, with a pair of injuries forcing Billy Slater to shake up his bench, while Michael Maguire, desperate to save his first series in charge of the Blues at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, went with a number of unforced changes.

They included the re-inclusion of Dylan Edwards at fullback and the dropping of Nicho Hynes for Mitchell Moses among others.

Here are all the key talking points to come out of the squads being named for the crunch clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 26.

SQUADS

» NSW Blues

» QLD Maroons

Have the Blues got their spine right?

Michael Maguire has made big calls in the Blues' spine as he looks to save the series after a Game 1 that was never in the realms of possibility to win.

Playing with 12 will do that to a team.

But there is also little doubt at times in the second half the Blues had all of the running, only to have their attack fall to bits. Having Joseph Suaalii on the park isn't going to change that. Teams score with 12 players all the time.

Granted, doing it for 70 minutes would have been tough, but the Blues showed little to nothing in places.

That means Nicho Hynes has paid with his spot, with Mitchell Moses called into the side, while Dylan Edwards, who was set to play Game 1 prior to a training injury, is also back.

Connor Watson has also been added to the externals of the spine, with the in-form Rooster to provide the Blues an extra face off the bench.

It's hard to argue against the selections of Edwards or Watson. The Penrith fullback was selected for Game 1 and has been in excellent form, while Watson is also in form and brings a far stronger balance to the side, being able to play in the halves, at hooker, or other positions.

Moses is the selection which has questions attached. He has Origin experience, but the big question is whether Maguire wanted to blow up the training camp from Game 1 to change things for Game 2.

It's an enormous call, and one which could determine how Game 2 pans out.

Still no Fifita, but a Kaufusi and a Capewell

Queensland have also been forced into changes for Game 2, with Felise Kaufusi and Kurt Capewell added to the bench in favour of Selwyn Cobbo and J'maine Hopgood.

Hopgood had to be displaced from the side given his back injury, while Billy Slater confirmed on Monday morning that Cobbo's absence was a mix of both fitness and form.

Felise Kaufusi was the 18th man for Game 1, and comes straight onto the bench in place of Hopgood. It's not particularly a like-for-like replacement, but things could be a lot worse than adding an experienced forward for the men from north of the Tweed.

Capewell also brings plenty of experience for the Maroons as he replaces Cobbo. He can line up in the backs as well if there is an injury, so it covers that side of things for the Maroons, but there are also questions over his form. He hasn't been up to his usual standards at any point in the last 18 months whether with Brisbane or the Warriors, and has just returned from injury.

That said, he has never let Queensland down before, plays out of his skin wearing Maroons and is the typical Queensland selection - questioned to the high hills and back only to produce a blinder.

That said, it does mean the only middle third option on the bench for the Maroons in Moeaki Fotuaika. Both Capewell and Kaufusi will likely have to spend some in the middle, and that could leave them vulnerable against the Blues' middle third.

Let's be clear - if one of Fotuaika, Reuben Cotter, Lindsay Collins or Patrick Carrigan cops an injury, the Maroons will be in all sorts.

Also, and maybe this is the biggest point: Kaufusi and Capewell over David Fifita? Very, very interesting.

Is Latrell Mitchell the right option?

Latrell Mitchell re-enters the Origin arena for the first time since 2021 with a massive point to prove.

He has missed the last seven State of Origin matches through a mix of injury, form and suspensions, but his last couple of weeks at club level for the Rabbitohs probably go to show he is well and truly back, and more importantly, primed for a big performance for the Blues.

The bottom line is that the Blues needed to select a game-breaker in replacing Suaalii. Someone who could flip a game on its head in minutes.

Mitchell can do that.

Bradman Best, who was excellent for the Knights yesterday, will be undoubtedly disappointed to have lost his spot, and Jesse Ramien could also consider himself unlucky.

But in attempting to save the series, Maguire had to take risks. Mitchell is undoubtedly a risk, but he also has as much potential reward to his selection as any player who will take to the park for Game 2.

It's the call the Blues simply had to make.

What happens if Reece Walsh isn't fit?

It has been reported in the lead up to the game that Reece Walsh has been picked for Origin 2 pending medical clearance.

Realistically, if he is a 50 per cent chance of playing, the Maroons were always going to pick him. His key competition in Kalyn Ponga and AJ Brimson are also injured.

If Walsh is out, the Maroons would have simply been tasked with moving one of their other backline players into the number one spot anyway, and that's exactly what will happen if he can't play with concussion.

Reading between the lines of Queensland's squad selection, that is the reason Dane Gagai has been picked as the 18th man. He brings a mountain of experience and could slot straight into the starting side at the last minute with minimal fuss if Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is once again required to play at fullback.

That likely overall weakens Queensland, but the Hammer did a superb job in taking Walsh's spot during Game 1 despite the late change, and would do the same again based on his form with the Dolphins if it was needed.

You could almost mount the argument Tabuai-Fidow is ahead of Brimson or Ponga even if they were fit anyway.

Cameron Murray must make all the difference

One of the big calls from Maguire is to bring Cameron Murray back into the side.

He has only played a single game back for the Rabbitohs from injury - and not a full game at that - but if you're asking me, Murray off half a game of rugby league is still a better prospect than most players off full fitness.

Being slotted straight into the starting side shows exactly how valued Murray is for the Blues, and what they missed in the opener. You only need to look at the night and day difference between the opening two games last year (when Isaah Yeo started) against Game 3 (when Murray started) to understand what he brings to a rugby league side.

Murray is the best lock forward in the competition. There is really no doubt about that.

He needs to bring that talent, class and form to the Blues though if they are going to turn this series around on the hallowed turf of the Melbourne Cricket Ground.