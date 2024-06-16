New South Wales Blues head coach Michael Maguire has made a number of changes to his team for the second game of the 2024 State of Origin series.

In the biggest piece of news, halfback Nicho Hynes has been dropped, with Parramatta Eels' star Mitchell Moses to take over the number seven jersey.

He will form a new-look halves pairing for the must-win clash in Melbourne alongside Jarome Luai, who retains the number six jersey after being among the Blues' best in a horror Game 1 loss, where the home side spent much of the contest with 12 players on the field following the sending off of Joseph Suaalii.

The Roosters' star will miss Game 2 with a suspension and has been replaced in the centres by Latrell Mitchell, who has missed the last seven Origin games with injury after setting the 2021 series alight.

His return comes on the back of some strong performances at club level for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Maguire has also moved to axe Cameron McInnes from his 20-man squad, with the Cronulla lock losing his spot following the return of another Rabbitoh in Cameron Murray, who missed the series-opener with injury.

McInnes remains among the reserves, while Murray slots straight into the starting side.

Connor Watson also comes onto the Blues' bench for Game 2, replacing Hudson Young in an apparent nod to needing a utility on the pine.

As was the case for Game 1 however, there is no sight of Apisai Koroisau, with Reece Robson remaining the dummy half, to be backed up by Watson.

In the other change from the opener, Dylan Edwards, who had originally been named to make his debut, comes in at fullback with James Tedesco missing out.

Mitch Barnett moves up to 18th man, while McInnes and Luke Keary are also in the wider squad for the trip to Melbourne.

Game 2 will be played on Wednesday, June 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).

State of Origin Game 2: NSW Blues squad

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Latrell Mitchell

5. Zac Lomax

6. Jarome Luai

7. Mitchell Moses

8. Jake Trbojevic (c)

9. Reece Robson

10. Payne Haas

11. Liam Martin

12. Angus Crichton

13. Cameron Murray

14. Connor Watson

15. Isaah Yeo

16. Haumole Olakau'atu

17. Spencer Leniu

18. Mitchell Barnett

19. Cameron McInnes

20. Luke Keary